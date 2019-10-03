Georgia v Fiji: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Fiji will hope to pick up their first Rugby World Cup points of the tournament after two defeats to kick off their campaign.

The Fijians lost 39-21 to Australia in their opening fixture, before being stunned 30-27 by Uruguay.

Georgia should offer less resistance than their previous two opponents but Fiji must be on their game here.

Fiji beat Georgia 37-15 when these sides last met in the summer of 2018, but the Europeans do have a previous win to their name against Thursday’s opponents.

One issue for Georgia is this game comes five days after a gruelling encounter with Uruguay.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Georgia v Fiji game on TV and online.

What time is Georgia v Fiji?

Georgia v Fiji will kick off at 6:15am on Thursday 3rd October 2019.

Where is Georgia v Fiji?

The game will take place at Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Higashi-Osaka City. Capacity: 24,000

How to watch and live stream Georgia v Fiji

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 5:45am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool D – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Georgia v Fiji

Thursday 3rd October

Australia v Uruguay

Saturday 5th October

Wales v Fiji

Wednesday 9th October

Australia v Georgia

Friday 11th October

Wales v Uruguay

Sunday 13th October