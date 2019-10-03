France v Tonga: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
France and Tonga go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool C fixture
France face Tonga in this Pool C clash knowing victory is vital if they are to progress to the Rugby World Cup knockout stages.
France have won their opening two fixtures of the tournament but were pushed hard by Argentina in their first clash.
Les Bleus are wary of Argentina potentially pinching one of the top two spots in Pool C – and so a win over Tonga is required to keep their rivals at bay.
Tonga have so far been undone by both England and Argentina, and have scored just two tries all tournament.
But they will hope to push France all the way here to boost spirits heading into a final game against USA.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the France v Tonga game on TV and online.
What time is France v Tonga?
France v Tonga will kick off at 8:45am on Sunday 6th October 2019.
Where is France v Tonga?
The game will take place at Kumamoto Stadium, Kumamoto City. Capacity: 30,228
How to watch and live stream France v Tonga
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 8:15am.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool C – Rugby World Cup fixtures
France v Tonga
Sunday 6th October
Argentina v USA
Wednesday 9th October
England v France
Saturday 12th October
USA v Tonga
Sunday 13th October