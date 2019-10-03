Aston Villa 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Aston Villa are back in the Premier League after a three-year absence but are by no means guaranteed to remain in the top flight.

Advertisement

The Villans produced a scintillating run of form to reach last season’s Championship play-offs and ultimately secure their place in the top flight.

Boss Dean Smith was given big money to spend in the summer months by the club’s ambitious owners, but will that strategy pay dividends?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Aston Villa’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Aston Villa fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

October

5: Norwich City v Aston Villa

19: Aston Villa v Brighton

26: Manchester City v Aston Villa (12:30pm) BT Sport

30: CC – Aston Villa v Wolves (7:45pm)

November

2: Aston Villa v Liverpool

9: Wolves v Aston Villa

23: Aston Villa v Newcastle

December

1: Manchester United v Aston Villa

4: Chelsea v Aston Villa

7: Aston Villa v Leicester City

14: Sheffield United v Aston Villa

21: Aston Villa v Southampton

26: Aston Villa v Norwich City

28: Watford v Aston Villa

January

1: Burnley v Aston Villa

11: Aston Villa v Manchester City

18: Brighton v Aston Villa

21: Aston Villa v Watford

February

1: Bournemouth v Aston Villa

8: Aston Villa v Tottenham

22: Southampton v Aston Villa

29: Aston Villa v Sheffield United

March

7: Leicester City v Aston Villa

14: Aston Villa v Chelsea

21: Newcastle United v Aston Villa

April

4: Aston Villa v Wolves

11: Liverpool v Aston Villa

18: Aston Villa v Manchester United

25: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

May

2: Everton v Aston Villa

9: Aston Villa v Arsenal

17: West Ham v Aston Villa

Aston Villa results 2019/20

August

10: Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa

17: Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth

23: Aston Villa 2-0 Everton

27: CC – Crewe 1-6 Aston Villa

31: Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa

September

16: Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham

22: Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa

25: CC – Brighton 1-3 Aston Villa

28: Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley

Aston Villa kit 2019/20

Aston Villa released their home kit for the new season earlier this summer – and of course the claret body with blue sleeves are present!

Kappa have taken over as kit manufacturers for the 2019/20 campaign and we have also got a glimpse of Villa’s away kit.

Check out the Aston Villa kit for this season here!

Aston Villa transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Jota (Birmingham) – Undisclosed

Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) – Undisclosed

Wesley (Club Brugge) – £22m

Kortney Hause (Wolves) – Undisclosed

Matt Targett (Southampton) – £11m

Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth) – £20m

Ezri Konsa (Brentford) – £12m

Douglas Luiz (from Man City) – £15m

Trezeguet (from Kasimpasa) – £8.75m

Bjorn Engels (from Reims) – Undisclosed

Marvelous Nakamba (from Club Brugge) – £10.8m

Tom Heaton (from Burnley) – £7.92m

OUT

Tommy Elphick (Huddersfield) – Undisclosed

Gary Gardner (Birmingham) – Undisclosed

Albert Adomah (Nottingham Forest) – Free

Mile Jedinak – Released

Ritchie De Laet (to Royal Antwerp) – Free

How to watch Aston Villa games on TV and live streaming

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Aston Villa stadium facts

Name: Villa Park

Capacity: 42,682

Location: Birmingham

Year opened: 1897

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Aston Villa 2019/20 season preview

How will Aston Villa fare in 2019/20?

Advertisement

Check out our Aston Villa season preview