Lille v Chelsea: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Chelsea will hope to bounce back from a tough start to their Champions League campaign when they take on Lille.

The Blues were defeated 1-0 by Valencia at Stamford Bridge, though the game will be remembered for Ross Barkley missing a penalty he demanded to take ahead of Willian and Jorginho.

Frank Lampard will hope for no repeat controversy when his side head to France.

Lille sit fourth in Ligue 1, though they were comprehensively beaten 3-0 b Ajax in their first European clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Lille v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Lille v Chelsea game?

Lille v Chelsea will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 2nd October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Lille v Chelsea

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chelsea’s young guns have proven they have plenty of goals in them, though maybe not quite the discipline to grind out results with assured defensive performances.

Attack may be the best form of defence for Lampard’s men with Tammy Abraham still proving a handful for defenders despite failing to score in his last three displays.

The return of Callum Hudson-Odoi has already armed Chelsea with extra impetus – the Blues should have enough to see off Lille.

Prediction: Lille 1-2 Chelsea