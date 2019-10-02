Japan v Samoa: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Confidence will be sky-high in the Japanese camp ahead of their showdown with Samoa this weekend.

Japan toppled Ireland – the top-ranked team in world rugby – in a stunning 19-12 victory that has blown Pool A wide open.

The host nation previously beat Russia in their opening clash, meaning a win over Samoa – and another potential bonus point – would put huge pressure on the rest of the group in their final match-ups.

Samoa crushed Russia in their opener, but were demolished 34-0 by Scotland to dent their hopes of building a run of form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Japan v Samoa game on TV and online.

What time is Japan v Samoa?

Japan v Samoa will kick off at 11:30am on Saturday 5th October 2019.

Where is Japan v Samoa?

The game will take place at City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota. Capacity: 45,000

How to watch and live stream Japan v Samoa

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture not he evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool A – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Japan v Samoa

Saturday 5th October

Scotland v Russia

Wednesday 9th October

Ireland v Samoa

Saturday 12th October

Japan v Scotland

Sunday 13th October