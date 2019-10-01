Georgia v Fiji: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
Georgia and Fiji go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool D fixture
Fiji will hope to pick up their first Rugby World Cup points of the tournament after two defeats to kick off their campaign.
The Fijians lost 39-21 to Australia in their opening fixture, before being stunned 30-27 by Uruguay.
Georgia should offer less resistance than their previous two opponents but Fiji must be on their game here.
Fiji beat Georgia 37-15 when these sides last met in the summer of 2018, but the Europeans do have a previous win to their name against Thursday’s opponents.
One issue for Georgia is this game comes five days after a gruelling encounter with Uruguay.
What time is Georgia v Fiji?
Georgia v Fiji will kick off at 6:15am on Thursday 3rd October 2019.
Where is Georgia v Fiji?
The game will take place at Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Higashi-Osaka City. Capacity: 24,000
How to watch and live stream Georgia v Fiji
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 5:45am.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
Pool D – Rugby World Cup fixtures
Georgia v Fiji
Thursday 3rd October
Australia v Uruguay
Saturday 5th October
Wales v Fiji
Wednesday 9th October
Australia v Georgia
Friday 11th October
Wales v Uruguay
Sunday 13th October