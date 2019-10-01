France v USA: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
France and USA go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool C fixture
France take on the USA just days after surviving a monumental scare against Argentina in their Rugby World Cup opening match.
Les Bleus beat Argentina 23-21 in Tokyo, with Romain Ntamack kicking his team to victory.
Now France turn their attention to a USA side who are keen to cause an upset in this tournament.
USA failed to win a single game in the Rugby World Cup last time out but their spirits are high here.
They come into this clash having played England last week.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the France v USA game on TV and online.
What time is France v USA?
France v USA will kick off at 8:45am on Wednesday 2nd October 2019.
Where is France v USA?
The game will take place at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Fukuoka City. Capacity: 21,562
How to watch and live stream France v USA
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 at 8:15am.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool C – Rugby World Cup fixtures
France v USA
Wednesday 2nd October
England v Argentina
Saturday 5th October
France v Tonga
Sunday 6th October
Argentina v USA
Wednesday 9th October
England v France
Saturday 12th October
USA v Tonga
Sunday 13th October