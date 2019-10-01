Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is returning to WWE

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is returning to WWE

Dwayne Johnson will be back in his wrestling gear to deliver a smackdown once more

Dwayne Johnson

WWE champion Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be making a return to the ring – and soon.

Advertisement

The eight-time title winner, who was known as The Great One in his WWE heyday, retired from the wrestling world in 2004 – only returning for two WrestleMania Showdowns with John Cena in 2012 and 2013.

But now the star will return on WWE Smackdown’s debut this Friday (4th October) on American network Fox, with Johnson tweeting: “There’s no place like home”.

“Finally…I come back home to my WWE universe,” he said.

“This Friday night, I return for our debut of Smackdown live on Fox TV. There’s no greater title than The People’s Champ, and there’s no place like home. Tequila on me after the show.”

Johnson’s comeback has been teased previously, with the wrestling star having previously said on America’s Live with Kelly and Ryan: “I miss wrestling, I love wrestling.

“Yes, I do…I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, but there’s nothing like a live crowd, a live audience.”

After retiring from wresting, Dwayne Johnson found success as a film star, having featured in the Fast and Furious franchise, the Jumanji reboot and the Baywatch movie.

Advertisement

His popularity saw him crowned the highest-paid actor in the world in 2019 by Forbes, after reportedly raking in $89.4 million between June 1st, 2018, and June 1st, 2019.

Tags

All about WWE

Dwayne Johnson
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Charlize Theron as Cipher in The Fate of the Furious

When is the Fast and Furious 9 release date? Cast, trailer, age rating and more

three lions

Three Lions become Three Lionesses for Women’s World Cup

(Getty)

Six Nations 2019: how to watch England v France live on TV and online

Women's World Cup semi final 2019

England's Women's World Cup semi-final draws biggest TV audience of the year