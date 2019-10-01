Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is returning to WWE

WWE champion Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be making a return to the ring – and soon.

The eight-time title winner, who was known as The Great One in his WWE heyday, retired from the wrestling world in 2004 – only returning for two WrestleMania Showdowns with John Cena in 2012 and 2013.

But now the star will return on WWE Smackdown’s debut this Friday (4th October) on American network Fox, with Johnson tweeting: “There’s no place like home”.

“Finally…I come back home to my WWE universe,” he said.

“This Friday night, I return for our debut of Smackdown live on Fox TV. There’s no greater title than The People’s Champ, and there’s no place like home. Tequila on me after the show.”

Johnson’s comeback has been teased previously, with the wrestling star having previously said on America’s Live with Kelly and Ryan: “I miss wrestling, I love wrestling.

“Yes, I do…I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, but there’s nothing like a live crowd, a live audience.”

After retiring from wresting, Dwayne Johnson found success as a film star, having featured in the Fast and Furious franchise, the Jumanji reboot and the Baywatch movie.

His popularity saw him crowned the highest-paid actor in the world in 2019 by Forbes, after reportedly raking in $89.4 million between June 1st, 2018, and June 1st, 2019.