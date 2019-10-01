Celtic v Cluj: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Celtic will be gunning for revenge when they face CFR Cluj in their second European competition of the season.

The Bhoys were knocked out of the Champions League third qualifying round by Cluj in August.

A 1-1 draw away from home was followed up by a 4-3 defeat at Celtic Park with a dramatic 97th minute winner from George Tucudean condemning the Scottish champions to the Europa League.

Cluj were then defeated 2-0 on aggregate by Slavia Prague in the play-off round, and ironically dropped into Celtic’s Europa League group.

They beat Lazio 2-1 in their opening fixture while Celtic drew with Rennes away.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Celtic v Cluj game on TV and online.

What time is the Celtic v Cluj game?

Celtic v Cluj will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 3rd October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Celtic v Cluj

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic know all about Cluj, and will play with a point to prove after blowing the lead in their second-leg defeat earlier in the season.

Neil Lennon’s side stumbled to a 1-1 draw in the league against Hibernian at the weekend but will not be fazed as they welcome Cluj to Glasgow.

Odsonne Edward and Olivier Ntcham were both withdrawn from the Hibs game with ample time remaining, so they should be fit and ready to fire Celtic to a tight victory.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Cluj