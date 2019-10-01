AZ Alkmaar v Man Utd: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Manchester United will hope for a more energetic display than their Europa League opener when they face AZ Alkmaar.

The Red Devils kicked off with a 1-0 win over Astana as young gun Mason Greenwood bagged his first senior goal for the club.

United dominated possession and limited Astana to just three shots – none on target – during the game, but lacked a cutting-edge of their own and will be determined to find the net with greater ruthlessness.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men haven’t scored more than one goal in a game since their opening day 4-0 hammering of Crystal Palace.

AZ Alkmaar are going along nicely in the Eredivisie with four wins in a row.

They have only conceded three goals in their opening eight fixtures and will be an awkward prospect for Solskjaer to negotiate.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the AZ Alkmaar v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is the AZ Alkmaar v Man Utd game?

AZ Alkmaar v Man Utd will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 3rd October 2019.

How to watch and live stream AZ Alkmaar v Man Utd

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:30pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The game will be played on the plastic surface at the Kyocera Stadium following a roof collapse at AZ’s usual home.

The pitch is a source of contention in the Netherlands but United will have to adjust quickly to the surface.

AZ have been assured, settled and clinical in the league this season so far, and may have enough to grind out a victory over a blunt United side struggling for goals.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Man Utd