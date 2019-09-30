World Athletics Championships 2019 Day 4 timetable: Events and TV schedule on Monday 30th September

The track and field will be filled with drama on Day 4 as the World Athletics Championships approaches the halfway stage.

There will be something for everyone today with final showdowns taking place in events ranging from the Women’s High Jump to the Men’s 5000m.

Retired icon Sir Mo Farah – who won silver in 2017 – is no longer a threat in the long-distance running game, but who will make the most of his absence?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full timetable for Day 4 of the World Athletics Championships – plus Colin Jackson’s tips on who to look out for.

Colin Jackson’s Pick of the Day Two-time World Athletics Championship gold medalist Colin Jackson brings you his highlights of Day 4 – live on BBC. “The Men’s 400m Hurdles is where it’s at. I’m looking at Abderrahman Samba because he’s at home. “But Karsten Warholm, defending champion, is a warrior. He doesn’t want to give up his title. He’s beaten the best in the world. Anyone who has confronted or challenged him, he’s absolutely destroyed. “Is he a clear favourite? No, because it’s hurdles, and he has 10 obstacles to clear. “We also have the Women’s 800m on, with Caster Semenya missing. “There’s a lot of focus on the young America Ajee Wilson. She’s a lovely fluid runner. “Also, Lynsey Sharp has been battling all year, and has potential of being in the final. “All of the British women involved have potential of making the final. It would be great to have two in, nevermind three.”

World Athletics Championships 2019 timetable – Day 4

All UK time

BBC2 (from 1:45pm)

2:30pm – Javelin Throw (Women – Qualification Group A)

3:05pm – 200m (Women – Heats)

4:00pm – Javelin Throw (Women – Qualification Group B)

4:20pm – 400m (Women – Heats)

6:05pm – 110m Hurdles (Men – Heats)

6:30pm – High Jump (Women – Final)

6:50pm – 200m (Men – Semi-Final)

7:15pm – Discus Throw (Men – Final)

7:20pm – 5000m (Men – Final)

7:50pm – 3000m Steeplechase (Women – Final)

8:10pm – 800m (Women – Final)

8:40pm – 400m Hurdles (Men – Final)