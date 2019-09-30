How to watch NFL in UK: Fixtures, TV and live stream details, Sky Sports, Gamepass, BBC coverage
NFL 2019 fixtures are confirmed and UK fans have more options than ever before when it comes to watching every minute of American Football drama live on TV and live streams
The NFL 2019 season is gearing up for an explosive start with UK fans more hungry than ever for a helping of American Football action.
Four London games in 2019 will bring the carnival atmosphere to the UK, but fans will be desperate to soak up action from the first throw to the last.
Sunday evenings will once again be dominated by sharp-shooting quarter-backs, rapid-running receivers, relentless running backs and hard-hitting defensive behemoths.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full fixture list including UK start times and broadcast details.
How to watch NFL in the UK
SKY SPORTS will show coverage of the NFL season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.
Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose specific channels from just £18 per month so you only pay for the sports you love.
NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
NFL GAMEPASS is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcasted live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.
The only games not broadcast on Gamepass are Sunday games shown on Sky Sports, though the fantastic NFL Redzone – which flicks between every live game when exciting moments arrive – does include snippets of blackout games on Sky Sports Mix.
How to watch NFL on BBC
The BBC will show live coverage of both London games to be played at Wembley (Week 5 – Chicago Bears @ Oakland Raiders, Week 6 – Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers) as well as full coverage of the Super Bowl in February.
Mark Chapman will return with the popular The NFL Show and NFL This Week which will air weekly, including a range of highlights and expert discussion.
NFL 2019 fixtures – UK TV schedule
Times and dates are UK time. All games start at 6:00pm unless specified
Sky Sports TV games will be updated in bold when confirmed
NFL Week 4 fixtures
Bye: New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers
Friday 27th September
Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers (1:20am) – Sky Sports/NOW TV
Sunday 29th September
Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens
Kansas City Chiefs @ Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills
Oakland Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans @ Atlanta Falcons
Washington Redskins @ New York Giants
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams (9:05pm)
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)
Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears (9:25pm)
Monday 30th September
Dallas Cowboys @ New Orleans Saints (1:20am)
Tuesday 1st October
Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1:15am)
NFL Week 5 fixtures
Bye: Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins
Friday 4th October
Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks (1:20am)
Sunday 6th October
Arizona Cardinals @ Cincinnati Bengals
Atlanta Falcons @ Houston Texans
Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans
Chicago Bears @ Oakland Raiders (in London)
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Carolina Panthers
Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants
New England Patriots @ Washington Redskins
New York Jets @ Philadelphia Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints
Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:05pm)
Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys (9:25pm)
Monday 7th October
Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs (1:20am)
Tuesday 8th October
Cleveland Browns @ San Francisco 49ers (1:15am)
NFL Week 6 fixtures
Bye: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders
Friday 11th October
New York Giants @ New England Patriots (1:20am)
Sunday 13th October
Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2:30pm – LONDON GAME)
Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens
Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs
New Orleans Saints @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Philadelphia Eagles @ Minnesota Vikings
Seattle Seahawks @ Cleveland Browns
Washington Redskins @ Miami Dolphins
Atlanta Falcons @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)
San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (9:05pm)
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Jets (9:25pm)
Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)
Monday 14th October
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers (1:20am)
Tuesday 15th October
Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (1:15am)
NFL Week 7 fixtures
Bye: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Friday 18th October
Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos (1:20am)
Sunday 20th October
Arizona Cardinals @ New York Giants
Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams @ Atlanta Falcons
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills
Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions
Oakland Raiders @ Green Bay Packers
San Francisco 49ers @ Washington Redskins
Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans (9:05pm)
Baltimore Ravens @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)
New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears (9:25pm)
Monday 21st October
Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys (1:20am)
Tuesday 22nd October
New England Patriots @ New York Jets (1:15am)
NFL Week 8 fixtures
Bye: Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys
Friday 25th October
Washington Redskins @ Minnesota Vikings (1:20am)
Sunday 27th October
Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints (5:00pm)
Cincinnati Bengals @ Los Angeles Rams (5:00pm – LONDON GAME)
Los Angeles Chargers @ Chicago Bears (5:00pm)
New York Giants @ Detroit Lions (5:00pm)
New York Jets @ Jacksonville Jaguars (5:00pm)
Oakland Raiders @ Houston Texans (5:00pm)
Philadelphia Eagles @ Buffalo Bills (5:00pm)
Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons (5:00pm)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Tennessee Titans (5:00pm)
Carolina Panthers @ San Francisco 49ers (8:05pm)
Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots (8:25pm)
Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts (8:25pm)
Monday 28th October
Green Bay Packers @ Kansas City Chiefs (12:20am)
Tuesday 29th October
Miami Dolphins @ Pittsburgh Steelers (12:15am)
NFL Week 9 fixtures
Bye: Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints
Friday 1st November
San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals (12:20am)
Sunday 3rd November
Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (2:30pm – LONDON GAME)
Chicago Bears @ Philadelphia Eagles
Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Minnesota Vikings @ Kansas City Chiefs
New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans @ Carolina Panthers
Washington Redskins @ Buffalo Bills
Detroit Lions @ Oakland Raiders (9:05pm)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Seattle Seahawks (9:05pm)
Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)
Green Bay Packers @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:25pm)
Monday 4th November
New England Patriots @ Baltimore Ravens (1:20am)
Tuesday 5th November
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants (1:15am)
NFL Week 10 fixtures
Bye: Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins
Friday 8th November
Los Angeles Chargers @ Oakland Raiders (1:20am)
Sunday 10th November
Arizona Cardinals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints
Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals
Buffalo Bills @ Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs @ Tennessee Titans
New York Giants @ New York Jets
Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts (9:05pm)
Los Angeles Rams @ Pittsburgh Steelers (9:05pm)
Monday 11th November
Minnesota Vikings @ Dallas Cowboys (1:20am)
Tuesday 12th November
Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (1:15am)
NFL Week 11 fixtures
Bye: Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans
Friday 14th November
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns (1:20am)
Sunday 17th November
Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys @ Detroit Lions
Denver Broncos @ Minnesota Vikings
Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New York Jets @ Washington Redskins
Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers (9:05pm)
Cincinnati Bengals @ Oakland Raiders (9:25pm)
New England Patriots @ Philadelphia Eagles (9:25pm)
Monday 18th November
Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams (1:20am)
Tuesday 19th November
Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (1:15am – MEXICO CITY)
NFL Week 12 fixtures
Bye: Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings
Friday 22nd November
Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans (1:20am)
Sunday 24th November
Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints
Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills
Detroit Lions @ Washington Redskins
Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns
New York Giants @ Chicago Bears
Oakland Raiders @ New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans (9:05pm)
Dallas Cowboys @ New England Patriots (9:25pm)
Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers (9:25pm)
Monday 25th November
Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:20am)
Tuesday 26th November
Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Rams (1:15am)
NFL Week 13 fixtures
Thursday 28th November – Thanksgiving
Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (5:30pm)
Buffalo Bills @ Dallas Cowboys (9:30pm)
Friday 29th November
New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons (1:20am)
Sunday 1st December
Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants
New York Jets @ Cincinnati Bengals
Oakland Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles @ Miami Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers @ Baltimore Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts
Washington Redskins @ Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (9:25pm)
Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)
Monday 2nd December
New England Patriots @ Houston Texans (1:20am)
Tuesday 3rd December
Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks (1:15am)
NFL Week 14 fixtures
Friday 6th December
Dallas Cowboys @ Chicago Bears (1:20am)
Sunday 8th December
Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns
Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans
Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings
Indianapolis Colts @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets
San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints
Washington Redskins @ Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars (9:05pm)
Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots (9:25pm)
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Arizona Cardinals (9:25pm)
Tennessee Titans @ Oakland Raiders (9:25pm)
Monday 9th December
Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams (1:20am)
Tuesday 10th December
New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:15am)
NFL Week 15 fixtures
Friday 13th December
New York Jets @ Baltimore Ravens (1:20am)
Sunday 15th December
Buffalo Bills @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers
Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs
Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans
Miami Dolphins @ New York Giants
New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Redskins
Seattle Seahawks @ Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions
Cleveland Browns @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Oakland Raiders (9:05pm)
Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers (9:25pm)
Los Angeles Rams @ Dallas Cowboys (9:25pm)
Monday 16th December
Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers (1:20am)
Tuesday 17th December
Indianapolis Colts @ New Orleans Saints (1:15am)
NFL Week 16 fixtures
Subject to change due to end-of-season flex rules
Sunday 22nd December
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots
Carolina Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts
Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins
Detroit Lions @ Denver Broncos
Houston Texans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers
New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans
New York Giants @ Washington Redskins
Oakland Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)
Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (9:25pm)
Monday 23rd December
Kansas City Chiefs @ Chicago Bears (1:20am)
Tuesday 24th December
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (1:15am)
NFL Week 17 fixtures
Subject to change due to end-of-season flex rules
Sunday 29th December
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs
Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers
New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills
Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens
Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans
Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (9:25pm)
Oakland Raiders @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)
San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)
NFL play-off dates
Saturday 4th January 2020
AFC Wildcard round – TBC
NFC Wildcard round – TBC
Sunday 5th January 2020
AFC Wildcard round – TBC
NFC Wildcard round – TBC
Saturday 11th January 2020
AFC Divisional round – TBC
NFC Divisional round – TBC
Sunday 12th January 2020
AFC Divisional round – TBC
NFC Divisional round – TBC
Sunday 19th January 2020
AFC Championship game – TBC
NFC Championship game – TBC
Sunday 2nd February 2020
Super Bowl LIV – TBC