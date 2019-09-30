Tottenham v Bayern Munich: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Tottenham continue their Champions League campaign with a tricky visit from Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

Spurs let a two-goal lead slip against Olympiakos in their first game to draw 2-2 in Athens.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have pieced together an unsettled run of results, and are yet to find their rhythm in all competitions this season, though a 2-1 win over Southampton should give cause for optimism.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in the Bundesliga after six matches and have won four of those games to top the table.

They recorded a simple 3-0 win over Red Star in their Champions League opener and will hope for joy on the road when they arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Robert Lewandowski has started the season in searing form with 10 goals in six Bundesliga games, while former Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho has a goal and assist in each of his last two appearances.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Bayern Munich game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Tottenham v Bayern Munich game?

Tottenham v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 1st October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Tottenham v Bayern Munich

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Lewandowski in his current form means they have to be considered favourites in every game they play, but they haven’t been wholly convincing so far.

The Bundesliga’s bottom side Paderborn managed to crack through Niko Kovac’s side twice as the reigning champions failed to kill the game off with ease, though they did eventually triumph.

Spurs have endured some shocking results lately – none more so than their 0-0 draw and penalty defeat to Colchester – but they relish the big European nights, as proven time and again over the last two seasons.

Harry Kane’s persistent form (at least a goal or assist in his last seven games for club and country) has been masked by headlines about Spurs’ squad issues, but he will hope to match Lewandowski step-for-step on the night.

Advertisement

Prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Bayern Munich