Man City v Dinamo Zagreb: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Manchester City will seek to extend their four-game winning streak and close a higher grip on top spot in their Champions League group on Tuesday.

City host a Dinamo Zagreb side that have impressed in Europe this season.

City boss Pep Guardiola was all praise for his players after their patient 3-1 victory over Everton at the weekend.

Yet City may not have it all their own way on Tuesday, with Zagreb having already proved capable of ruffling feathers on the continent this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Dinamo Zagreb game on TV and online.

What time is the Man City v Dinamo Zagreb game?

Man City v Dinamo Zagreb will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 1st October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man City v Dinamo Zagreb

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Manchester City are naturally the heavy favourites heading into this clash – but there are signs Zagreb could scare Pep Guardiola’s men.

After all, Zagreb have won four of their last five games and have scored 16 goals over that period.

They beat Atalanta 4-0 in their opening Champions League group fixture.

Now, City are on a four-game winning streak and have scored three or more goals in all of those outings.

The indications therefore suggest Tuesday’s clash will yield plenty of goals – and not all of them City’s way.

Still, the hosts should run out victorious.

Prediction: Man City 4-1 Dinamo Zagreb