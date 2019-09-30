Luton v Millwall: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Luton ended a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win at Blackburn last weekend and will be pushing for another victory here on Wednesday.

The Hatters’ star man James Collins was back on the scoresheet at Ewood Park and all eyes will be on him once again.

Millwall’s Matt Smith got back to scoring ways in their draw at Huddersfield over the weekend but it wasn’t enough to stretch their winless run to seven games.

These sides have not met in league competition for over a decade.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Luton v Millwall game on TV and online.

What time is the Luton v Millwall game?

Luton v Millwall will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 2nd October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Luton v Millwall

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both teams come into this clash having ended two-game Championship losing streaks over the weekend.

Luton beat Blackburn 2-1 at Ewood Park to kick-start their survival battle, while Millwall earned a point at out-of-form Huddersfield.

Now heading to Kenilworth Road, Millwall manager Neil Harris will hope to claim at least another draw on Wednesday.

Luton’s home form has been rocky this season – they concede on average over two goals per clash at their ground.

And with neither side particularly impressing at the back this term, we could see plenty of goals here on Wednesday.

Prediction: Luton 2-2 Millwall