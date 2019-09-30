Liverpool v Salzburg: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Liverpool host Salzburg in a bid to kick-start their Champions league trophy defence.

The reigning champions were defeated 2-0 in Napoli during their first European clash since beating Tottenham in last season’s final.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost six of their last eight away games in the Champions League despite reaching back-to-back finals.

They will be relieved to return to Anfield against a team they are expected to beat.

While Salzburg head into the game as underdogs, they still pose a significant threat.

The Austrian champions beat Genk 6-2 in their opening group game as teenager Erling Haland scored a first-half hat-trick.

However, the 19-year-old – who has been linked with a move to Manchester United – is a doubt to face Liverpool due to injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Salzburg game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Salzburg game?

Liverpool v Salzburg will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 2nd October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Salzburg

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The competition is still in its infancy, but this is a game Liverpool can’t afford to lose.

Falling six points behind Salzburg and potentially Napoli (if they triumph over Genk) would leave the Reds in a precarious situation with little room for further error.

They clearly have enough to crack Salzburg, but must be wary of the threat posed by the Austrian side who will approach the game with no fear.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Salzburg