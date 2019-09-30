Leeds v West Brom: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Leeds are keen to overturn a run of just one win in five games and reignite their promotion push.

The West Yorkshire club sit fourth in the Championship and welcome table-toppers West Brom to Elland Road on Tuesday.

West Brom are the only team left without a defeat in the Championship this season and have claimed three wins from four on the road.

This match promises to be a tense affair, with both sets of fans expecting victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leeds v West Brom game on TV and online.

What time is the Leeds v West Brom game?

Leeds v West Brom will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 1st October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Leeds v West Brom

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leeds are desperate for a victory to reignite their form after two games without a win in the Championship saw them slip off top spot.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have scored just three goals in four games and were frustrated 1-0 at Charlton at the weekend.

West Brom, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the Championship this season and cruised to a 2-0 win at QPR on Saturday.

Leeds will play their usual pragmatic, patient game in the hope of breaking West Brom down.

But considering the Baggies’ form in the Championship right now, a home win is far from guaranteed.

Prediction: Leeds 1-1 West Brom