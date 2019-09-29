Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. World Athletics Championships 2019 medal table: Full standings from Doha

World Athletics Championships 2019 medal table: Full standings from Doha

The World Athletics Championships medal table will fill up throughout the 10 days of competition

World Athletics Championships

The World Athletics Championships guide is underway with individuals and nations battling it out for supremacy on the track and field.

Advertisement

The United States ran away at the top of the medal table in 2017 with 30 medals in total, including 10 golds.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland racked up six medals including two golds – Mo Farah in the Men’s 10,000m and the 4x100m Men’s Relay team.

The official medal table is organised by the number of golds won, and RadioTimes.com will be updating the standings each day throughout the tournament.

Advertisement

World Athletics Championship 2019 medal table – Top 10

LAST UPDATED: Sunday 29th September (12:00pm)

RANK COUNTRY
TOTAL
1 United States 2 2 0 4
2 China 1 1 1 3
3 Kenya 1 0 1 2
4 Netherlands 1 0 0 1
5 Jamaica 1 0 0 1
6 Japan 1 0 0 1
7 Ethiopia 0 1 0 1
8 Bahrain 0 1 0 1
9 Poland 0 1 0 1
10 Portugal 0 1 0 1

Tags

You might like

UFC Fight Night 160

UFC Fight Night 160: How to watch Hermansson v Cannonier – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

F1 Russian Grand Prix

Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Russian Grand Prix live on TV?

The_Politician_S01E02_24m54s35832f_R

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

2018 F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted third in the greatest Sports Personality winner of all time poll (Getty)

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide