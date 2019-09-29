World Athletics Championships 2019 Day 3 timetable: Events and TV schedule on Sunday 29th September
RadioTimes.com brings you the timetable for Day 3 of the World Athletics Championships – including a pick of the day from BBC expert Colin Jackson
One of Britain’s brightest hopes at the World Athletics Championships, Dina Asher-Smith, begins her tournament on Day 3.
The sprinter has immense ambitions going into her first race, but how will she cope under the weight of expectation?
Medals are already being seized in the opening days, though there’s plenty of action still to go.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full timetable for Day 3 of the World Athletics Championships – plus Colin Jackson’s tips on who to look out for.
Colin Jackson’s Pick of the Day
Two-time World Athletics Championship gold medalist Colin Jackson brings you his highlights of Day 3 – live on BBC.
“It has to be the Men’s Triple Jump with Christian Taylor. He wasn’t too far off Jonathan Edwards’ record two years ago, but he isn’t going to have it all his own way this time.
“Christian hasn’t got over 18m this season, a couple of people have, so he’ll be looking to hang onto his title.
“He will be so meticulously prepared, and will be going for that world record. The question is: will he hang onto his title and break the record? That is tough. That’s a tough call.
“You’ve also got Women’s Pole Vault with Holly Bradshaw. She has more than just potential of a medal but it’s so much about what happens on a particular day, and that’s what makes that event really interesting.
“In the Women’s 100m, Dina Asher-Smith is who the British focus will be on, globally it will be on what Shelly-Ann Pryce and Elaine Thompson can do – the fastest 200m runners in the world at this moment.
“This will be a tougher one for Dina to win than the 200m. She needs two of them to underperform in this one.”
World Athletics Championships 2019 timetable – Day 3
All UK time
BBC2 (from 5:30pm)
6:05pm – 200m (Men – Heats)
6:40pm – Pole Vault (Women – Final)
7:20pm – 100m (Women – Semi-Final)
7:45pm – Triple Jump (Men – Final)
7:55pm – 800m (Men – Semi-Final)
8:35pm – 4x400m Relay (Mixed – Final)
9:20pm – 100m (Women – Final)
BBC Red Button (from 9:25pm)
9:30pm – 20km Race Walk (Women – Final)