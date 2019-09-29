Georgia v Uruguay: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
Georgia and Uruguay go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool D fixture
Uruguay delivered a stunning 30-27 victory over Fiji in their opening fixture to this Rugby World Cup and are gunning for another triumph against Georgia here.
The result versus Fiji suddenly has Australia and Wales worrying about a possible exit from the group stage.
Victory for Uruguay on Sunday is therefore crucial to maintaining that pressure on Group D’s big boys.
Georgia offered little resistance against Wales in their opening clash of the tournament and were two tries down within minutes in Toyota.
Yes, Uruguay are not at the physical level of Wales but they possess a mongrel spirit that will test these Georgians to the max.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Georgia v Uruguay game on TV and online.
What time is Georgia v Uruguay?
Georgia v Uruguay will kick off at 6:15am on Sunday 29th September 2019.
Where is Georgia v Uruguay?
The game will take place at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Kumagaya City. Capacity: 25,600
How to watch and live stream Georgia v Uruguay
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 5:45am.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool D – Rugby World Cup fixtures
Georgia v Uruguay
Sunday 29th September
Australia v Wales
Sunday 29th September
Georgia v Fiji
Thursday 3rd October
Australia v Uruguay
Saturday 5th October
Wales v Fiji
Wednesday 9th October
Australia v Georgia
Friday 11th October
Wales v Uruguay
Sunday 13th October