France v USA: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

France take on the USA just days after surviving a monumental scare against Argentina in their Rugby World Cup opening match.

Les Bleus beat Argentina 23-21 in Tokyo, with Romain Ntamack kicking his team to victory.

Now France turn their attention to a USA side who are keen to cause an upset in this tournament.

USA failed to win a single game in the Rugby World Cup last time out but their spirits are high here.

They come into this clash having played England last week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the France v USA game on TV and online.

What time is France v USA?

France v USA will kick off at 8:45am on Wednesday 2nd October 2019.

Where is France v USA?

The game will take place at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Fukuoka City. Capacity: 21,562

How to watch and live stream France v USA

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 at 8:15am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool C – Rugby World Cup fixtures

France v USA

Wednesday 2nd October

England v Argentina

Saturday 5th October

France v Tonga

Sunday 6th October

Argentina v USA

Wednesday 9th October

England v France

Saturday 12th October

USA v Tonga

Sunday 13th October