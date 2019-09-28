World Athletics Championships 2019 Day 2 timetable: Events and TV schedule on Saturday 28th September

The quickest men in the world will be jostling for the departed Usain Bolt’s crown on Day 2 of the World Athletics Championships.

The 100m final will draw in sports fans and neutrals alike, with a rising superstar gunning to claim the throne in the wake of Bolt’s retirement after the London World Championships in 2017.

There’s plenty more action to soak up, and we’ll be on hand to help you watch every second of it.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full timetable for Day 2 of the World Athletics Championships – plus Colin Jackson’s tips on who to look out for.

Colin Jackson’s Pick of the Day

Two-time World Athletics Championship gold medalist Colin Jackson brings you his highlights of Day 2 – live on BBC.

"It's got to be the Men's 100m hasn't it? Justin Gatlin will try to defend his title but I think the young Americans are going to be too strong. "Christian Coleman is the man. He's the US champion, the world indoor record holder, and he is just the strongest runner right now over 100m. "There's Zharnel Hughes and Adam Gemili from the UK, they have a real possibility of not just making the final but sneaking into medal positions. "Because of the absence of Usain Bolt, it has made the 100m far more open. It's going to be exciting, but I wouldn't like to call the winner outside of Christian."

World Athletics Championships 2019 timetable – Day 2

All UK time

BBC1 (from 2:15pm)

2:15pm – Discus Throw (Men – Qualification Group A)

2:30pm – 100m (Women – Heats)

3:15pm – 800m (Men – Heats)

3:30pm – Pole Vault (Men – Qualification)

3:45pm – Discus Throw (Men – Qualification Group B)

4:05pm – 400m Hurdles (Men – Semi-Final)

BBC2 (from 4:30pm)

4:45pm – 100m (Men – Semi-Final)

5:15pm – 800m (Women – Semi-Final)

5:25pm – Hammer Throw (Women – Final)

6:00pm – 4x400m Relay (Mixed – Heats)

6:40pm – Long Jump (Men – Final)

7:10pm – 10,000m (Women – Final)

8:15pm – 100m (Men – Final)

BBC Red Button (9:25pm)

9:30pm – 50km Race Walk (Men – Final)

9:30pm – 50km Race Walk (Women – Final)