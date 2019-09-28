UFC Fight Night 160: How to watch Hermansson v Cannonier – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Jack Hermansson is headlining UFC Fight Night once again for his bout with Jared Cannonier.

The Swedish-born fighter – fighting out of Norway – will return to Scandinavia on the back of a hot-streak of form.

Hermansson defeated Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza with a unanimous decision last time out in April.

He has won his last four bouts in the middleweight category and will hope to continue the streak.

Cannonier toppled Anderson Silva in the first round at UFC 237 in his last outing, and will hope fto step up with another big win.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 160 on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night 160 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night 160 main card – including Hermansson v Cannonier – will start at 7:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 28th September.

The preliminary card kicks off from 5:00pm (UK time).

Where is UFC Fight Night 160 held?

UFC Fight Night 160 will be held at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The arena can hold up to 16,000 spectators, and will welcome UFC to Denmark for the first time in history.

How to watch and live stream UFC Fight Night 160

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:00pm (PreLims) and 7:00pm (Main Card) on Saturday.