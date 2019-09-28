Georgia v Uruguay: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Uruguay delivered a stunning 30-27 victory over Fiji in their opening fixture to this Rugby World Cup and are gunning for another triumph against Georgia here.

Advertisement

The result versus Fiji suddenly has Australia and Wales worrying about a possible exit from the group stage.

Victory for Uruguay on Sunday is therefore crucial to maintaining that pressure on Group D’s big boys.

Georgia offered little resistance against Wales in their opening clash of the tournament and were two tries down within minutes in Toyota.

Yes, Uruguay are not at the physical level of Wales but they possess a mongrel spirit that will test these Georgians to the max.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Georgia v Uruguay game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Georgia v Uruguay?

Georgia v Uruguay will kick off at 6:15am on Sunday 29th September 2019.

Where is Georgia v Uruguay?

The game will take place at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Kumagaya City. Capacity: 25,600

How to watch and live stream Georgia v Uruguay

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 5:45am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool D – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Georgia v Uruguay

Sunday 29th September

Australia v Wales

Sunday 29th September

Georgia v Fiji

Thursday 3rd October

Australia v Uruguay

Saturday 5th October

Wales v Fiji

Wednesday 9th October

Australia v Georgia

Friday 11th October

Wales v Uruguay

Advertisement

Sunday 13th October