World Athletics Championships 2019 Day 1 timetable: Events and TV schedule on Friday 27th September

The World Athletics Championships are underway with a host of big events to kick-start the action.

The 100m sprinters get their first taste of the track, while the Women’s Marathon gets underway at a unique time – midnight in Doha – for a spectacle not to be missed.

Colin Jackson's tips on who to look out for.

Colin Jackson’s Pick of the Day Two-time World Athletics Championship gold medalist Colin Jackson brings you his highlights of Day 1 – live on BBC. “Certainly for our BBC team, the Women’s Marathon is what people will be looking at because of Paula [Radcliffe] and her world record – everyone is wondering how long that world record could last for. “Rose Chelimo from Bahrain will be trying to hang onto her title on the first day. “It’s an unusual time of day as well, it’ll really set a precedent for the rest of the championships. A race run in the dark! “Personally I love athletics when it’s dark. It adds a special feeling to our sport. I’m all in favour for night meetings over day. It brings the atmosphere out, the focus on them all with the spotlights in the arena and brings a magical feeling.”

World Athletics Championships 2019 timetable – Day 1

All UK time

BBC2 (from 1:45pm)

2:30pm – Long Jump (Men – Qualification)

2:35pm – 100m (Men – Preliminary round)

2:40pm – Hammer Throw (Women – Qualification Group A)

3:10pm – 800m (Women – Heats)

3:30pm – Pole Vault (Women – Qualification)

4:05pm – 100m (Men – Heats)

4:10pm – Hammer Throw (Men – Qualification Group B)

4:40pm – High Jump (Women – Qualification)

5:00pm – 3000m Steeplechase (Women – Heats)

5:25pm – Triple Jump (Men – Qualification)

5:55pm – 5000m (Men – Heats)

6:30pm – 400m Hurdles (Men – Heats)

BBC Red Button (from 7:00pm)

7:00pm – Opening ceremony

9:59pm – Marathon (Women)