St Helens v Wigan Warriors: How to watch Super League semi-finals on TV and live stream

St Helens return to action for the first time since the last day of the regular Super League season when they take on Wigan Warriors in a highly-charged derby clash.

The Saints lifted the League Leaders’ Shield last month and will hope to make their dominance over the rest of the league evident in the remaining play-off games.

St Helens won 26 of their 29 games, racking up an astonishing 916 points and conceding just 395 on their way to top spot.

Wigan finished just one place below, but lagged behind by a 16-point margin.

The reigning champions are sure to make life as difficult as possible for the hosts, but can they pull off a shock at the Totally Wicked Stadium?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the St Helens v Wigan Warriors game on TV and online.

What time is the St Helens v Wigan Warriors game?

St Helens v Wigan Warriors will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 27th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream St Helens v Wigan Warriors

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

There’s simply no way to go against St Helens in any game.

The Warriors have won their last eight games on the spin, with St Helens being the last team to defeat them – their third derby victory of the season.

Wigan have the ability to produce a major upset, they have the know-how in big games, but St Helens are unparalleled and should get the job done.

We suspect this game could easily be rematched in there Grand Final, however…

Prediction: St Helens win