South Africa v Namibia: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
South Africa and Namibia go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool B fixture
South Africa will hope to bounce back after a bruising World Cup opener with New Zealand when they clash with Namibia on Saturday.
The Springboks lost 23-13 to the All Blacks last weekend but will be confident of victory here.
Namibia come into this clash having lost 47-22 to Italy last time out and face an uphill battle to keep the South Africans at bay.
Indeed, Namibia haven’t played South Africa since an 87-0 defeat in the 2011 Rugby World Cup.
Namibian rugby has developed a lot since then but they remain heavy underdogs against a side that will expect to at least make the semi-finals in Japan this autumn.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the South Africa v Namibia game on TV and online.
What time is South Africa v Namibia?
South Africa v Namibia will kick off at 10:45am on Saturday 28th September 2019.
Where is South Africa v Namibia?
The game will take place at City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota. Capacity: 45,000
How to watch and live stream South Africa v Namibia
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 10:30am.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool B – Rugby World Cup fixtures
South Africa v Namibia
Saturday 28th September
New Zealand v Canada
Wednesday 2nd October
South Africa v Italy
Friday 4th October
New Zealand v Namibia
Sunday 6th October
South Africa v Canada
Tuesday 8th October
New Zealand v Italy
Saturday 12th October
Namibia v Canada
Sunday 13th October