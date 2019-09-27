Hibernian v Celtic: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Celtic will be going all-out for a seventh win on the bounce when they face Hibernian in Edinburgh.

The Bhoys have a perfect record in the Scottish Premiership with 21 goals to their name already after six games.

In addition to an excellent run of top flight form, Celtic blew away Partick Thistle in their latest outing, a 5-0 win in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Hibs are having quite the opposite season so far as they sit second-bottom of the league with four losses out of six so far.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon was given a relatively warm welcome on his return to former club Hibs at the end of last season and will expect similar here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hibernian v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is the Hibernian v Celtic game?

Hibernian v Celtic will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 28th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Hibernian v Celtic

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 12:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Paul Heckingbottom is under huge pressure to perform, though a midweek cup win versus Kilmarnock will have raised spirits.

It won’t be an easy day for Celtic in an inevitably highly-charged game between these sides, but they should still come out on top.

Prediction: Hibernian 0-2 Celtic