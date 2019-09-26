World Athletics Championships 2019 on TV: How to watch live, BBC schedule, dates and times

The World Athletics Championships 2019 have arrived with a host of events ready to thrill across a 10-day stint – live on free-to-air TV.

Advertisement

More than 70 British athletes are involved in the competition including sprint star Dina Asher-Smith and heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Other top names including long-distance runner Laura Muir and sprinter Adam Gemili – who won a World Championship gold medal at London 2017 following an outrageous performance in the 4 x 100m relay race.

Two-time World Athletics Championship gold medallist Colin Jackson will be speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com to preview the top picks of the action throughout the competition.

Fans around the world will be desperate to keep track of the drama, but how can you follow every moment of live coverage in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the World Athletics Championships 2019.

When are the World Athletics Championships 2019?

The World Athletics Championships start on Friday 27th September 2019 and last for 10 days until Sunday 6th October 2019.

Where are the World Athletics Championships 2019?

The action will take place in Doha, Qatar at the Khalifa International Stadium. Up to 40,000 spectators can fill the arena.

Longer events such as the race-walk and marathon will take place in the city itself.

The marathon in particular should be fascinating to watch with the race set to start at midnight through the lit-up Corniche in Doha.

How to watch World Athletics Championships 2019 on BBC

Full coverage of the World Athletics Championships will be available on BBC with a range of channels and platforms to soak up all the action.

BBC1, BBC2, BBC4 and the BBC Red Button all boast free-to-air coverage, while BBC iPlayer means you can keep up on the move.

BBC iPlayer is available on a range of devices from games console and smartphones to TVs and tablets.

Check out out daily guides below for full event schedules – including a ‘pick of the day’ event from Colin Jackson for every day of action.

Daily World Athletics Championships 2019 schedule

To be updated the evening before each day of events

DAY 1 – Friday 27th September

DAY 2 – Saturday 28th September

DAY 3 – Sunday 29th September

DAY 4 – Monday 30th September

DAY 5 – Tuesday 1st October

DAY 6 – Wednesday 2nd October

DAY 7 – Thursday 3rd October

DAY 8 – Friday 4th October

DAY 9 – Saturday 5th October

DAY 10 – Sunday 6th October

World Athletics Championships 2019 TV schedule

Friday 27th September

1:45pm – 7:30pm (BBC2)

9:55pm – 1:00am – Women’s marathon (BBC Red Button)

Saturday 28th September

2:15pm – 4:30pm (BBC1)

4:30pm – 8:30pm (BBC2)

9:25pm – 2:15am – 50K walk (BBC Red Button)

Sunday 29th September

5:30pm – 10:00pm (BBC2)

9:30pm – 10:00pm (BBC4)

21:25-23:30 – Women’s 20K walk (BBC Red Button)

Monday 30th September

1:45pm – 9:00pm (BBC2)

Tuesday 1st October

1:45pm – 9:00pm (BBC2)

Wednesday 2nd October

1:45pm – 8:00pm (BBC2)

8:00pm – 9:00pm (BBC1)

9:00pm – 10:05pm (BBC2)

Thursday 3rd October

1:45pm – 10:30pm (BBC2)

10:30pm – 11:00pm (BBC4)

Friday 4th October

5:15pm – 8:30pm (BBC2)

9:30pm – 11:30pm – Men’s 20K walk (BBC Red Button)

Saturday 5th October

2:45pm – 4:30pm (BBC1)

4:30pm – 5:45pm (BBC Red Button)

5:45pm – 7:15pm (BBC1)

7:15pm – 9:00pm (BBC2)

10:00pm – 12:30am – Men’s marathon (BBC Red Button)

Sunday 6th October

4:30pm – 8:15pm (BBC2)

Advertisement

Which sports are at the World Athletics Championships 2019?