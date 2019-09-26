Scotland v Samoa: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Scotland will be desperate to hit back from their miserable defeat to Ireland in their opening Rugby World Cup clash – but must be wary of Samoa on Monday.

The Scots were downed 27-3 by their Six Nations rivals in a deflating display compared to their successes four years ago.

Samoa beat Russia 34-9 in their opening encounter of this tournament and must not be taken lightly here.

Scotland have been dealt a blow with the news scrum-half Ali Price has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a foot injury.

Back-row Hamish Watson has also withdrawn from the tournament, meaning this Scotland side head into the Samoa clash less prepared than they would have liked.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Scotland v Samoa game on TV and online.

What time is Scotland v Samoa?

Scotland v Samoa will kick off at 11:15am on Monday 30th September 2019.

Where is Scotland v Samoa?

The game will take place at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe City. Capacity: 30,132

How to watch and live stream Scotland v Samoa

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV at 10:30am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool A – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Scotland v Samoa

Monday 30th September

Ireland v Russia

Thursday 3rd October

Japan v Samoa

Saturday 5th October

Scotland v Russia

Wednesday 9th October

Ireland v Samoa

Saturday 12th October

Japan v Scotland

Sunday 13th October