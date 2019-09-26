Man Utd v Arsenal: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester United are enduring an injury crisis ahead of their crunch clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were defeated 2-0 by West Ham last weekend and drew 1-1 with Rochdale on penalties in the Carabao Cup during midweek.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are both out leaving United with just one natural striker available, 17-year-old Mason Greenwood available.

The young hotshot scored against Rochdale and will be determined to seize his chance on Monday night.

Arsenal have looked fragile at the back yet lethal on the attack as their 3-2 comeback victory over Aston Villa proved last week.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started the season in blistering form and will hope to boost his goalscoring record further against United.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is the Man Utd v Arsenal game?

Man Utd v Arsenal will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 30th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd v Arsenal

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV.

How to watch Man Utd v Arsenal in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Arsenal’s defensive issues must be resolved if they are to succeed this season.

However, the return of Hector Bellerin and new signing Kieran Tierney should shore up the backline while Calum Chambers’ form is likely to oust David Luiz or Sokratis from their place in the side.

United have welcomed Paul Pogba back to the line-up and will depend on his creativity to jolt their season into life.

He may have enough to inject his team-mates with life, but Arsenal’s frontline may be too hot to handle.

Prediction: Man Utd 1-2 Arsenal