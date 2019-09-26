Japan v Ireland: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Ireland head into their second game of the Rugby World Cup full of confidence against host nation Japan.

Joe Schmidt’s men battered Scotland in a 27-3 rout to set the standard for the rest of their tournament.

Ireland didn’t have to hit top gear to prevail in convincing fashion over the beleaguered Scots, and they will hope to produce a similar display against Japan.

The hosts beat Russia 30-10 in the opening match of the tournament and sit top of Pool A alongside Ireland.

They are not expected to make a huge impact in the grand scheme of the tournament, but a home crowd and points on the board will give Japan hope of progressing beyond the groups.

Ireland are a cut above, a league above, but will need to be on their toes for the match-up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Japan v Ireland game on TV and online.

What time is Japan v Ireland?

Japan v Ireland will kick off at 8:15am on Saturday 28th September 2019.

Where is Japan v Ireland?

The game will take place at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Shizuoka. Capacity: 50,889

How to watch and live stream Japan v Ireland

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 7:45am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool A – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Japan v Ireland

Saturday 28th September

Scotland v Samoa

Monday 30th September

Ireland v Russia

Thursday 3rd October

Japan v Samoa

Saturday 5th October

Scotland v Russia

Wednesday 9th October

Ireland v Samoa

Saturday 12th October

Japan v Scotland

Sunday 13th October