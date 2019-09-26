Australia v Wales: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Wales take on Australia in the biggest game of Pool D this weekend.

Both sides triumphed in their opening games, with Wales storming to a 43-14 result over Georgia.

Warren Gatland’s men were comfortable throughout their opener but know they will need to find an extra gear for their clash with fellow contenders Australia.

The Aussies racked up a 39-21 win over Fiji, though it wasn’t an easy evening for them.

Australia trailed with three quarters of the match gone, but four second-half tries were enough for the Wallabies to rally and record a comfortable scoreline in the end.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Australia v Wales game on TV and online.

What time is Australia v Wales?

Australia v Wales will kick off at 8:45am on Sunday 29th September 2019.

Where is Australia v Wales?

The game will take place at Sapporo Dome, Sapporo City. Capacity: 41,410

How to watch and live stream Australia v Wales

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The game is also available on Welsh-language channel S4C.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool D – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Georgia v Uruguay

Sunday 29th September

Australia v Wales

Sunday 29th September

Georgia v Fiji

Thursday 3rd October

Australia v Uruguay

Saturday 5th October

Wales v Fiji

Wednesday 9th October

Australia v Georgia

Friday 11th October

Wales v Uruguay

Sunday 13th October