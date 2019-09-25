Italy v Canada: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Italy marched to victory over Namibia in their opening game of the World Cup at the weekend, and now they have Canada in their sights.

The Azzurri fell behind in the early stages of the game but roared back to win 47-22 in a confidence-boosting victory to get off the mark.

Canada begin their tournament as one of the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament, but will take heart from Namibia’s spirited display against Italy, despite ultimately failing to secure any points from the game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Italy v Canada game on TV and online.

What time is Italy v Canada?

Italy v Canada will kick off at 8:45am on Thursday 26th September 2019.

Where is Italy v Canada?

The game will take place at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Fukuoka City. Capacity: 21,562

How to watch and live stream Italy v Canada

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 8:15am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool B – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Italy v Canada

Thursday 26th September

South Africa v Namibia

Saturday 28th September

New Zealand v Canada

Wednesday 2nd October

South Africa v Italy

Friday 4th October

New Zealand v Namibia

Sunday 6th October

South Africa v Canada

Tuesday 8th October

New Zealand v Italy

Saturday 12th October

Namibia v Canada

Sunday 13th October