Italy v Canada: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
Italy and Canada go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool B fixture
Italy marched to victory over Namibia in their opening game of the World Cup at the weekend, and now they have Canada in their sights.
The Azzurri fell behind in the early stages of the game but roared back to win 47-22 in a confidence-boosting victory to get off the mark.
Canada begin their tournament as one of the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament, but will take heart from Namibia’s spirited display against Italy, despite ultimately failing to secure any points from the game.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Italy v Canada game on TV and online.
What time is Italy v Canada?
Italy v Canada will kick off at 8:45am on Thursday 26th September 2019.
Where is Italy v Canada?
The game will take place at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Fukuoka City. Capacity: 21,562
How to watch and live stream Italy v Canada
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 8:15am.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool B – Rugby World Cup fixtures
Italy v Canada
Thursday 26th September
South Africa v Namibia
Saturday 28th September
New Zealand v Canada
Wednesday 2nd October
South Africa v Italy
Friday 4th October
New Zealand v Namibia
Sunday 6th October
South Africa v Canada
Tuesday 8th October
New Zealand v Italy
Saturday 12th October
Namibia v Canada
Sunday 13th October