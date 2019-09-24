How to watch NFL in UK: Fixtures, TV and live stream details, Sky Sports, Gamepass, BBC coverage

Accessibility Links

NFL 2019 fixtures are confirmed and UK fans have more options than ever before when it comes to watching every minute of American Football drama live on TV and live streams

NFL Cleveland Browns

The NFL 2019 season is gearing up for an explosive start with UK fans more hungry than ever for a helping of American Football action.

Four London games in 2019 will bring the carnival atmosphere to the UK, but fans will be desperate to soak up action from the first throw to the last.

Sunday evenings will once again be dominated by sharp-shooting quarter-backs, rapid-running receivers, relentless running backs and hard-hitting defensive behemoths.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full fixture list including UK start times and broadcast details.

How to watch NFL in the UK

SKY SPORTS will show coverage of the NFL season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose specific channels from just £18 per month so you only pay for the sports you love.

NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. 

NFL GAMEPASS is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcasted live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

The only games not broadcast on Gamepass are Sunday games shown on Sky Sports, though the fantastic NFL Redzone – which flicks between every live game when exciting moments arrive – does include snippets of blackout games on Sky Sports Mix.

How to watch NFL on BBC

The BBC will show live coverage of both London games to be played at Wembley (Week 5 – Chicago Bears @ Oakland Raiders, Week 6 – Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers) as well as full coverage of the Super Bowl in February.

Mark Chapman will return with the popular The NFL Show and NFL This Week which will air weekly, including a range of highlights and expert discussion.

NFL 2019 fixtures – UK TV schedule

Times and dates are UK time. All games start at 6:00pm unless specified

Sky Sports TV games will be updated in bold when confirmed

NFL Week 3 fixtures

Tuesday 24th September

Chicago Bears @ Washington Redskins (1:15am) – Sky Sports/NOW TV

NFL Week 4 fixtures

Bye: New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Friday 27th September

Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers (1:20am) – Sky Sports/NOW TV

Sunday 29th September

Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens
Kansas City Chiefs @ Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills
Oakland Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans @ Atlanta Falcons
Washington Redskins @ New York Giants
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams (9:05pm)
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)
Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears (9:25pm)

Monday 30th September

Dallas Cowboys @ New Orleans Saints (1:20am)

Tuesday 1st October

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1:15am)

NFL Week 5 fixtures

Bye: Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins

Friday 4th October

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks (1:20am)

Sunday 6th October

Arizona Cardinals @ Cincinnati Bengals
Atlanta Falcons @ Houston Texans
Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans
Chicago Bears @ Oakland Raiders (in London)
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Carolina Panthers
Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants
New England Patriots @ Washington Redskins
New York Jets @ Philadelphia Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints
Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:05pm)
Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys (9:25pm)

Monday 7th October

Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs (1:20am)

Tuesday 8th October

Cleveland Browns @ San Francisco 49ers (1:15am)

NFL Week 6 fixtures

Bye: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders

Friday 11th October

New York Giants @ New England Patriots (1:20am)

Sunday 13th October

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2:30pm – LONDON GAME)
Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens
Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs
New Orleans Saints @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Philadelphia Eagles @ Minnesota Vikings
Seattle Seahawks @ Cleveland Browns
Washington Redskins @ Miami Dolphins
Atlanta Falcons @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)
San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (9:05pm)
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Jets (9:25pm)
Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)

Monday 14th October

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers (1:20am)

Tuesday 15th October

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (1:15am)

NFL Week 7 fixtures

Bye: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Friday 18th October

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos (1:20am)

Sunday 20th October

Arizona Cardinals @ New York Giants
Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams @ Atlanta Falcons
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills
Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions
Oakland Raiders @ Green Bay Packers
San Francisco 49ers @ Washington Redskins
Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans (9:05pm)
Baltimore Ravens @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)
New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears (9:25pm)

Monday 21st October

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys (1:20am)

Tuesday 22nd October

New England Patriots @ New York Jets (1:15am)

NFL Week 8 fixtures

Bye: Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys

Friday 25th October

Washington Redskins @ Minnesota Vikings (1:20am)

Sunday 27th October

Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints (5:00pm)
Cincinnati Bengals @ Los Angeles Rams (5:00pm – LONDON GAME)
Los Angeles Chargers @ Chicago Bears (5:00pm)
New York Giants @ Detroit Lions (5:00pm)
New York Jets @ Jacksonville Jaguars (5:00pm)
Oakland Raiders @ Houston Texans (5:00pm)
Philadelphia Eagles @ Buffalo Bills (5:00pm)
Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons (5:00pm)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Tennessee Titans (5:00pm)
Carolina Panthers @ San Francisco 49ers (8:05pm)
Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots (8:25pm)
Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts (8:25pm)

Monday 28th October

Green Bay Packers @ Kansas City Chiefs (12:20am)

Tuesday 29th October

Miami Dolphins @ Pittsburgh Steelers (12:15am)

NFL Week 9 fixtures

Bye: Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints

Friday 1st November

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals (12:20am)

Sunday 3rd November

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (2:30pm – LONDON GAME)
Chicago Bears @ Philadelphia Eagles
Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Minnesota Vikings @ Kansas City Chiefs
New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans @ Carolina Panthers
Washington Redskins @ Buffalo Bills
Detroit Lions @ Oakland Raiders (9:05pm)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Seattle Seahawks (9:05pm)
Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)
Green Bay Packers @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:25pm)

Monday 4th November

New England Patriots @ Baltimore Ravens (1:20am)

Tuesday 5th November

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants (1:15am)

NFL Week 10 fixtures

Bye: Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Friday 8th November

Los Angeles Chargers @ Oakland Raiders (1:20am)

Sunday 10th November

Arizona Cardinals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints
Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals
Buffalo Bills @ Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs @ Tennessee Titans
New York Giants @ New York Jets
Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts (9:05pm)
Los Angeles Rams @ Pittsburgh Steelers (9:05pm)

Monday 11th November

Minnesota Vikings @ Dallas Cowboys (1:20am)

Tuesday 12th November

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (1:15am)

NFL Week 11 fixtures

Bye: Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

Friday 14th November

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns (1:20am)

Sunday 17th November

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys @ Detroit Lions
Denver Broncos @ Minnesota Vikings
Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New York Jets @ Washington Redskins
Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers (9:05pm)
Cincinnati Bengals @ Oakland Raiders (9:25pm)
New England Patriots @ Philadelphia Eagles (9:25pm)

Monday 18th November

Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams (1:20am)

Tuesday 19th November

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (1:15am – MEXICO CITY)

NFL Week 12 fixtures

Bye: Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings

Friday 22nd November

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans (1:20am)

Sunday 24th November

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints
Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills
Detroit Lions @ Washington Redskins
Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns
New York Giants @ Chicago Bears
Oakland Raiders @ New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans (9:05pm)
Dallas Cowboys @ New England Patriots (9:25pm)
Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers (9:25pm)

Monday 25th November

Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:20am)

Tuesday 26th November

Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Rams (1:15am)

NFL Week 13 fixtures

Thursday 28th November – Thanksgiving

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (5:30pm)
Buffalo Bills @ Dallas Cowboys (9:30pm)

Friday 29th November

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons (1:20am)

Sunday 1st December

Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants
New York Jets @ Cincinnati Bengals
Oakland Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles @ Miami Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers @ Baltimore Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts
Washington Redskins @ Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (9:25pm)
Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)

Monday 2nd December

New England Patriots @ Houston Texans (1:20am)

Tuesday 3rd December

Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks (1:15am)

NFL Week 14 fixtures

Friday 6th December

Dallas Cowboys @ Chicago Bears (1:20am)

Sunday 8th December

Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns
Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans
Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings
Indianapolis Colts @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets
San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints
Washington Redskins @ Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars (9:05pm)
Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots (9:25pm)
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Arizona Cardinals (9:25pm)
Tennessee Titans @ Oakland Raiders (9:25pm)

Monday 9th December

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams (1:20am)

Tuesday 10th December

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:15am)

NFL Week 15 fixtures

Friday 13th December

New York Jets @ Baltimore Ravens (1:20am)

Sunday 15th December

Buffalo Bills @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers
Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs
Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans
Miami Dolphins @ New York Giants
New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Redskins
Seattle Seahawks @ Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions
Cleveland Browns @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Oakland Raiders (9:05pm)
Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers (9:25pm)
Los Angeles Rams @ Dallas Cowboys (9:25pm)

Monday 16th December

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers (1:20am)

Tuesday 17th December

Indianapolis Colts @ New Orleans Saints (1:15am)

NFL Week 16 fixtures

Subject to change due to end-of-season flex rules

Sunday 22nd December

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots
Carolina Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts
Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins
Detroit Lions @ Denver Broncos
Houston Texans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers
New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans
New York Giants @ Washington Redskins
Oakland Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)
Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (9:25pm)

Monday 23rd December

Kansas City Chiefs @ Chicago Bears (1:20am)

Tuesday 24th December

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (1:15am)

NFL Week 17 fixtures

Subject to change due to end-of-season flex rules

Sunday 29th December

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs
Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers
New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills
Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens
Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans
Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (9:25pm)
Oakland Raiders @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)
San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)

NFL play-off dates

Saturday 4th January 2020

AFC Wildcard round – TBC

NFC Wildcard round – TBC

Sunday 5th January 2020

AFC Wildcard round – TBC

NFC Wildcard round – TBC

Saturday 11th January 2020

AFC Divisional round – TBC

NFC Divisional round – TBC

Sunday 12th January 2020

AFC Divisional round – TBC

NFC Divisional round – TBC

Sunday 19th January 2020

AFC Championship game – TBC

NFC Championship game – TBC

Sunday 2nd February 2020

Super Bowl LIV – TBC

