MK Dons v Liverpool: How to watch the Carabao Cup on TV and live stream

Liverpool begin their Carabao Cup quest with a trip to face MK Dons.

Advertisement

The Reds haven’t won a game in the competition since reaching the semi-finals in 2017.

Jurgen Klopp’s men lost to Leicester and Chelsea in the last two years, while Liverpool’s FA Cup record of failing to go beyond the fourth round in the last four seasons suggests priorities may lie elsewhere for the Reds.

Liverpool are likely to make wholesale changes to their line-up for the clash with League One side MK Dons.

The Buckinghamshire-based side sit 15th in League One after a pair of 1-0 home defeats to league-leaders Ipswich and relegation strugglers Southend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the MK Dons v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is the MK Dons v Liverpool game?

MK Dons v Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 25th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream MK Dons v Liverpool

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It should be a straightforward evening for the Reds given the quality and depth in their squad.

Their poor Carabao Cup record can be largely put down to the strength of opposition in the last two years.

It’s not unfair to say this is Liverpool’s lowest priority competition, yet it represents a great chance for the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri to stake a claim for more regular football, while youngster Rhian Brewster will be exciting to watch.

Advertisement

Prediction: MK Dons 1-3 Liverpool