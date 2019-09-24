Livingston v Rangers: How to watch Scottish League Cup on TV and live stream

Steven Gerrard takes his Rangers side to Livingston seeking a place in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

Gerrard did not win a trophy in his first term in charge of Rangers last season.

But there is hope he can deliver silverware this campaign and also push for the league title.

Livingston have started strongly this season but come into Wednesday’s clash off the back of two defeats.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Livingston v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is the Livingston v Rangers game?

Livingston v Rangers will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 25th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Livingston v Rangers

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate from 7:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers are well into the swing of playing two games per week, having competed in Europa League qualifying over the summer.

And so there should be little fear of heavy legs on Wednesday night after last Sunday’s 4-0 trouncing of St Johnstone.

Manager Steve Gerrard could well rest a handful of players for this clash, with one eye on Saturday’s league showdown with Aberdeen.

But even if this is not a full-strength Rangers XI that runs out at Almondvale, they should be able to cope with Livingston.

The hosts have lost two games on the bounce and were defeated 3-1 at Ibrox just 11 days previous. It wouldn’t be surprising if the same result was delivered here.

Prediction: Livingston 1-3 Rangers