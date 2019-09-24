England v USA: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
England and USA go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool C fixture
England are up-and-running in the 2019 Rugby World Cup following a healthy victory over Tonga ahead of their clash with USA.
Eddie Jones’ men were bruised and battered by the physicality of Tonga, but rarely left second gear during the 35-3 game.
Manu Tuilagi stole the show with two tries, but Jones will hope his men can step it up against more established opponents as the tournament progresses.
USA enter the competition without great expectations of advancing beyond the pool stage but do boast weapons capable of getting at England.
Worcester hooker Joe Taufete’e has a strong record of 20 tries in 22 Tests and will hope to make his mark on the World Cup, while the USA front row will be determined to make life difficult for England.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v USA game on TV and online.
What time is England v USA?
England v USA will kick off at 11:45am on Thursday 26th September 2019.
Where is England v USA?
The game will take place at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe City. Capacity: 30,132
How to watch and live stream England v USA
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 11:00am.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool C – Rugby World Cup fixtures
England v USA
Thursday 26th September
Argentina v Tonga
Saturday 28th September
France v USA
Wednesday 2nd October
England v Argentina
Saturday 5th October
France v Tonga
Sunday 6th October
Argentina v USA
Wednesday 9th October
England v France
Saturday 12th October
USA v Tonga
Sunday 13th October