Argentina v Tonga: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
Argentina and Tonga go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool C fixture
Argentina and Tonga are looking to put their first points on the board when they up against each other this weekend.
The Argentine team put in a terrific shift to almost upset France in a narrow 23-21 defeat.
Argentina took a 21-20 lead after coming back from 20-3 down at half-time, but a drop goal by Camille Lopez saw the French scrape through.
Tonga were confidently swept aside by England in a 27-3 loss at the weekend, but their physicality caught the eye of many.
They won’t be pushed over easily – or literally – meaning their clash with Argentina is shaping up to be a low-key cracker in Pool C.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Argentina v Tonga game on TV and online.
What time is Argentina v Tonga?
Argentina v Tonga will kick off at 5:45am on Saturday 28th September 2019.
Where is Argentina v Tonga?
The game will take place at Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Higashi-Osaka City. Capacity: 24,000
How to watch and live stream Argentina v Tonga
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV at 5:15am.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool C – Rugby World Cup fixtures
Argentina v Tonga
Saturday 28th September
France v USA
Wednesday 2nd October
England v Argentina
Saturday 5th October
France v Tonga
Sunday 6th October
Argentina v USA
Wednesday 9th October
England v France
Saturday 12th October
USA v Tonga
Sunday 13th October