Stoke v Nottingham Forest: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Nottingham Forest host Stoke on Friday night seeking to make it three league wins from three.

Advertisement

Forest head into this fixture after Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal.

The hosts can move top of the Championship with a win here and are certainly favourites heading into the clash.

Stoke sit second bottom of the league, having picked up only their second point of the season last weekend at Brentford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Stoke v Nottingham Forest game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Stoke v Nottingham Forest game?

Stoke v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday 27th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Stoke v Nottingham Forest

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s been a miserable start to the season for Stoke and what they don’t need right now is the visit of a promotion-chasing side.

Forest are hitting some form early in the season and will be keen to head into the weekend top of the Championship pile.

Lewis Grabban boasts four goals for the campaign and could well prove the difference here after impressing in these early weeks.

It’s hard to see where dejected Stoke will pick up points, other than the fact this is a night match and the atmosphere could give them an advantage.

Stoke haven’t had too many problems with scoring goals this season, it’s been the other end that has proved their weakness.

And that is likely to be the difference here.

Advertisement

Prediction: Stoke 1-2 Nottingham Forest