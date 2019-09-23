Fiji v Uruguay: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Fiji will hope to bounce back from an opening game defeat against Australia when they take on Uruguay.

The Flying Fijians – led by head coach John McKee – fell to a 38-21 loss but will fancy their chances against Uruguay in Kamaishi City.

Uruguay are yet to begin their campaign, but enter the tournament as rank outsiders in Pool D.

They are the lowest-ranked side in the group, sitting in 19th place in the world, and are expected to struggle against the explosive Fiji side who beat Uruguay 68-7 when the teams met last year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Fiji v Uruguay game on TV and online.

What time is Fiji v Uruguay?

Fiji v Uruguay will kick off at 6:15am on Wednesday 25th September 2019.

Where is Fiji v Uruguay?

The game will take place at Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Kamaishi City. Capacity: 16,334

How to watch and live stream Fiji v Uruguay

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 at 5:45am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool D – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Fiji v Uruguay

Wednesday 25th September

Georgia v Uruguay

Sunday 29th September

Australia v Wales

Sunday 29th September

Georgia v Fiji

Thursday 3rd October

Australia v Uruguay

Saturday 5th October

Wales v Fiji

Wednesday 9th October

Australia v Georgia

Friday 11th October

Wales v Uruguay

Sunday 13th October