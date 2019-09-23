Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. England fixtures: When do England play next? Three Lions schedule, dates, times, tickets, Nations League details

England fixtures: When do England play next? Three Lions schedule, dates, times, tickets, Nations League details

England have plenty of exciting football action coming up in 2019 with the UEFA Nations League finals and Euro 2020 qualifers to navigate

England UEFA Nations League Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate is leading England through an important year of Euro 2020 qualifiers, with a string of positive results sure to whip the nation into believing ‘it’s coming home’ once again.

Advertisement

The Three Lions enjoyed terrific success in 2018 after reaching the World Cup semi-finals and will hope to build on that this year.

Southgate’s men missed a shot at landing silverware during the inaugural Nations League finals after being defeated by the Netherlands, but finished in the bronze medal position after a penalty shoot-out victory over Switzerland in the third-place play-off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about England’s upcoming football fixtures.

How to watch England on TV and live stream

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers

ITV have exclusive rights to England’s Euro 2020 qualifying campaign to ensure free-to-air coverage for every fan.

Games will be shown on ITV1 or can be live streamed via the ITV Hub.

England fixtures

All UK time

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier – 10th September 2019 (7:45pm)

ENGLAND v Kosovo – St Mary’s, Southampton

Match preview, TV guide, prediction

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier – 11th October 2019 (7:45pm)

Czech Republic v ENGLAND – Sinobo Stadium, Prague

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier – 14th October 2019 (7:45pm)

Bulgaria v ENGLAND – Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier – 14th November 2019 (7:45pm)

ENGLAND v Montenegro – Wembley, London

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier – 17th November 2019 (5:00pm)

Kosovo v ENGLAND – Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina

How to buy England tickets

England tickets are regularly available through the FA’s official website.

Advertisement

To check out the latest availability for upcoming fixtures, check out the England ticketing site.

Tags

All about Live International Football

England UEFA Nations League Gareth Southgate
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Liverpool Tottenham

Tottenham v Liverpool: How to watch Champions League final FREE on TV and live stream online

The UEFA Europa League football cup is displayed prior to the draw for the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League football tournament at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on December 17, 2018. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

Europa League final 2019: How to watch LIVE on TV and online – when is the game?

2018 F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted third in the greatest Sports Personality winner of all time poll (Getty)

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

Premier League Darts

Premier League Darts 2019 play-offs: Final table, results, watch on TV and online