Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Russian Grand Prix live on TV?

Formula 1 stars are about to enter the final corners of the 2019 season, and while the overall results appears to be wrapped up, there are plenty of intriguing storylines shaping up that could shape the sport for years to come.

Advertisement

Reigning champion Lewis Hamilton has built up a near-unassailable lead at the top of the leaderboard.

Mercedes team-mates Valtteri Bottas sits in second place but arguably the most interesting story that could define the rest of the season is the battle at Ferrari.

Hot-shot Charles Leclerc has wowed the crowds in recent weeks and applied genuine pressure on Sebastian Vettel – even overtaking the German former world champion in the points table.

Max Verstappen continues to sit among the chasing pack with a gulf between the elite and the rest, including Daniel Ricciardo who has struggled to impress due to Renault’s regression this year.

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Russian Grand Prix

Live from Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

Practice: Friday 27th September – Saturday 28th September

Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.

Practice 1: 9:00am (Friday)

Practice 2: 1:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 10:00am (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 28th September

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:00pm (UK time).

Qualifying: 1:00pm

Qualifying highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 29th September

Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 10:30am (UK time).

Pit Lane Live: 11:10pm

Race: 12:10pm

Highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season. If you’re a subscriber you can watch via your set-top box or stream live using the Sky Sports mobile and tablet apps.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as Formula 1 so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the Russian Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.