Chelsea v Liverpool: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Liverpool are aiming to maintain their perfect start to the 2019/20 Premier League campaign when they travel to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds have been in imperious form, finding the net 15 times in just five games to rack up five wins.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have taken it in turns to steal the headlines, but Roberto Firmino’s devastating technical display earn all the plaudits last weekend against Newcastle.

The Brazilian star’s neat flicks and tricks tore holes through the Magpies’ defence as Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners.

Chelsea boast their own lethal striker with Tammy Abraham in rampant form.

The young English superstar has bagged seven goals in three games including a hat-trick in last week’s 5-2 goal-fest victory over Wolves.

The 21-year-old struck home a trio of precise finishes – including one with his head – to mark a terrific day at the office.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is the Chelsea v Liverpool game?

Chelsea v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 22nd September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Chelsea v Liverpool

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch Chelsea v Liverpool in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neutrals. The near-guaranteed winners will be any man, woman or child with zero allegiance to either side. Expect goals.

Both sides can find the net at will, though Liverpool have kept just one clean sheet so far in 2019/20 and Chelsea are one of four teams yet to record a shut-out.

Abraham’s lethal touch could cause real problems for Liverpool who haven’t looked quite so assured at the back this time around, but the Reds have enough to match Chelsea’s goal tally – and then some – at the Bridge.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-3 Liverpool