BMW PGA Championship 2019: How to watch BMW PGA Championship golf – TV, live stream, date, time, schedule

The European Tour heads to Wentworth this week for the BMW PGA Championship and all eyes are on Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy won his last tournament at East Lake to take the Tour Championship and his form has certainly improved in 2019.

The 30-year-old won the Wentworth title in 2014, beating Irishman Shane Lowry to top spot by one stroke.

Lowry himself comes into the tournament as Open champion and will be on the course seeking to add more success to his stellar 2019 campaign.

John Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood are both on strong form heading into the tournament, while Francesco Molinari will be hoping to defend the title he claimed last year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the BMW PGA Championship.

When is the BMW PGA Championship 2019?

The BMW PGA Championship will take place from Thursday 19th September 2019 and run until Sunday 22nd September 2019.

Where is the BMW PGA Championship 2019 course?

The BMW PGA Championship 2019 course is at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.

The course has hosted this competition since 1984.

How to watch and live stream the BMW PGA Championship 2019

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event, or online via the SkyGo app from Thursday to Sunday.

BMW PGA Championship 2019 TV schedule

Thursday

10:00am on Sky Sports Golf

10:30am on Sky Sports Main Event

Friday

10:00am on Sky Sports Golf

11:20am on Sky Sports Main Event

3:20pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday

12:00pm on Sky Sports Golf

Sunday

12:00pm on Sky Sports Golf

Who won the BMW PGA Championship in 2018?

Francesco Molinari clinched the BMW PGA Championship in 2018 by two strokes off Rory McIlroy.

Molinari completed a round of 271 – the second-best result at Wentworth in a decade – to see off a spirited effort from McIlroy.

Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard had the clubhouse lead after Day 1, while McIlroy was ahead following rounds 2 and 3.

But Molinari shot a four-under final round to move ahead of the Northern Irishman and collect the €995,000 winner’s prize.