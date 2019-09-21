Wales v Georgia: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
Wales and Georgia go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool D fixture
Wales start their Rugby World Cup campaign with a showdown against Georgia.
Warren Gatland’s side are outsiders to lift the crown but will still hope to make an impact beyond the pool stages.
A ligament injury to Gareth Anscombe is a blow to Wales’ ambitions, but they will still prove a threat in Japan.
Wales have a sketchy history in the tournament with just one semi-final appearance since the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987, but there is a genuine buzz about their chances in 2019.
They will hope to negotiate their first ever game against Georgia – who are ranked 12th in the world – in relative comfort.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Georgia game on TV and online.
What time is Wales v Georgia?
Wales v Georgia will kick off at 11:15am on Monday 23rd September 2019.
Where is Wales v Georgia?
The game will take place at City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota. Capacity: 45,000
How to watch and live stream Wales v Georgia
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
The game will also be available to watch on Welsh-language channel S4C.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool D – Rugby World Cup fixtures
Australia v Fiji
Saturday 21st September
Wales v Georgia
Monday 23rd September
Fiji v Uruguay
Wednesday 25th September
Georgia v Uruguay
Sunday 29th September
Australia v Wales
Sunday 29th September
Georgia v Fiji
Thursday 3rd October
Australia v Uruguay
Saturday 5th October
Wales v Fiji
Wednesday 9th October
Australia v Georgia
Friday 11th October
Wales v Uruguay
Sunday 13th October