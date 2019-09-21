Rugby World Cup 2019 TV schedule: How to watch every fixture live
The tournament will bring the nation together once again to bask in free-to-air sport this Autumn
The Rugby World Cup is fast-approaching with England among the favourites to secure the trophy for the first time since 2003.
Jonny Wilkinson’s last-gasp drop goal will live forever in the memory of sports fans, and the next-gen of stars will hope to emulate the fly-half’s heroics.
The action will be spread around Japan with 48 matches in total taking place by the end of the tournament.
Fans around the world will be desperate to soak up every minute of the action from the comfort of their living rooms, but how can you tune in?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Rugby World Cup 2019 including how to watch every match.
When is the Rugby World Cup 2019?
The Rugby World Cup will begin on Friday 20th September 2019 and run until the final on Saturday 2nd November.
In UK time, the majority of matches will start in the morning with most kick-off times ranging between 5:45am and 11:15am.
Check our full fixture list below including start times and broadcast details.
How can I watch the Rugby World Cup fixtures in the UK?
All 48 matches will be shown live across various ITV platforms.
Most games will be broadcast on ITV1, though ITV4 will also provide coverage.
Fans can also live stream the action via the ITV Hub on a variety of devices including smartphones and tablets.
Welsh-language channel S4C will also air nine games throughout the tournament including an opening group match, all four Wales group matches plus one fixture per round in the quarter and semi-finals, the third-place play-off and the final.
How can I watch Rugby World Cup highlights in the UK?
Full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture are expected to be shown on ITV throughout the tournament.
How can I listen to the Rugby World Cup on radio in the UK?
BBC Radio Five Live has won exclusive rights to broadcast radio coverage of games in the UK.
Further scheduling information will be confirmed closer to the tournament.
Which teams are in the Rugby World Cup 2019?
There are 20 teams playing in the Rugby World Cup this year:
POOL A
- Ireland
- Scotland
- Japan
- Russia
- Samoa
POOL B
- New Zealand
- South Africa
- Italy
- Namibia
- Canada
POOL C
- England
- France
- Argentina
- United States
- Tonga
POOL D
- Australia
- Wales
- Georgia
- Fiji
- Uruguay
What are the full Rugby World Cup 2019 fixtures?
All fixtures in UK time
Match 1: Japan v Russia – Match preview, how to watch
Friday 20th September – 11:45am
Match 2: Australia v Fiji – Match preview, how to watch
Saturday 21st September – 5:45am
Match 3: France v Argentina – Match preview, how to watch
Saturday 21st September – 8:15am
Match 4: New Zealand v South Africa – Match preview, how to watch
Saturday 21st September – 10:45am
Match 5: Italy v Namibia – Match preview, how to watch
Sunday 22nd September – 6:15am
Match 6: Ireland v Scotland – Match preview, how to watch
Sunday 22nd September – 8:45am
Match 7: England v Tonga – Match preview, how to watch
Sunday 22nd September – 11:15am
Match 8: Wales v Georgia – Match preview, how to watch
Monday 23rd September – 11:15am
Match 9: Russia v Samoa
Tuesday 24th September – 11:15am
Match 10: Fiji v Uruguay
Wednesday 25th September – 6:15am
Match 11: Italy v Canada
Thursday 26th September – 8:45am
Match 12: England v USA
Thursday 26th September – 11:45am
Match 13: Argentina v Tonga
Saturday 28th September – 5:45am
Match 14: Japan v Ireland
Saturday 28th September – 8:15am
Match 15: South Africa v Namibia
Saturday 28th September – 10:45am
Match 16: Georgia v Uruguay
Sunday 29th September – 6:15am
Match 17: Australia v Wales
Sunday 29th September – 8:45am
Match 18: Scotland v Samoa
Monday 30th September – 11:15am
Match 19: France v USA
Wednesday 2nd October – 8:45am
Match 20: New Zealand v Canada
Wednesday 2nd October – 11:15am
Match 21: Georgia v Fiji
Thursday 3rd October – 6:15am
Match 22: Ireland v Russia
Thursday 3rd October – 11:15am
Match 23: South Africa v Italy
Friday 4th October – 10:45am
Match 24: Australia v Uruguay
Saturday 5th October – 6:15am
Match 25: England v Argentina
Saturday 5th October – 9:00am
Match 26: Japan v Samoa
Saturday 5th October – 11:30am
Match 27: New Zealand v Namibia
Sunday 6th October – 5:45am
Match 28: France v Tonga
Sunday 6th October – 8:45am
Match 29: South Africa v Canada
Tuesday 8th October – 11:15am
Match 30: Argentina v USA
Wednesday 9th October – 5:45am
Match 31: Scotland v Russia
Wednesday 9th October – 8:15am
Match 32: Wales v Fiji
Wednesday 9th October – 10:45am
Match 33: Australia v Georgia
Friday 11th October – 11:15am
Match 34: New Zealand v Italy
Saturday 12th October – 5:45am
Match 35: England v France
Saturday 12th October – 9:15am
Match 36: Ireland v Samoa
Saturday 12th October – 11:45am
Match 37: Namibia v Canada
Sunday 13th October – 4:15am
Match 38: USA v Tonga
Sunday 13th October – 6:45am
Match 39: Wales v Uruguay
Sunday 13th October – 9:15am
Match 40: Japan v Scotland
Sunday 13th October – 11:45am
QF1: Pool C winner v Pool D runner up
Saturday 19th October – 8:15am
QF2: Pool B winner v Pool A runner up
Saturday 19th October – 11:15am
QF3: Pool D winner v Pool C runner up
Sunday 20th October – 8:15am
QF4: Pool A winner v Pool B runner up
Sunday 20th October – 11:15am
SF1: QF1 winner v QF2 winner
Saturday 26th October – 9:00am
SF2: QF3 winner v QF4 winner
Sunday 27th October – 9:00am
Third-place playoff: SF1 loser v SF2 loser
Friday 1st November – 9:00am
Final: SF1 winner v SF2 winner
Saturday 2nd November – 9:00am
How can I watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 around the world?
Selected nations
Argentina: ESPN
Australia: Fox Sports and Network 10
France: TF1
Ireland: RTÉ and Eir Sport
Japan: Nippon TV, NHK and J Sports
New Zealand: TVNZ and Spark
South Africa: SuperSport
United States: NBC Sports and Univision
Uruguay: ESPN
When is the Rugby World Cup 2019 final held?
The final will take place on Saturday 2nd November 2019 at 9:00am UK time at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan.
Who won the first Rugby World Cup?
The first Rugby World Cup was held in New Zealand and Australia in 1987.
New Zealand won the tournament with a 29-9 victory over France in the final, while Wales narrowly scraped past Australia in the third-place play-off with a 22-21 win.
The All-Blacks have won the tournament three times, more than any other nation.
Who won the last Rugby World Cup?
The last Rugby World Cup was hosted by England in 2015.
New Zealand were crowned champions with a 34-17 victory over Australia.
Both sides are firmly expected to be among the top contenders this time around.
When is the next Rugby World Cup?
Once the tournament in Japan draws to a close, there will be a four-year break until the next tournament.
The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be held in France between September and October.