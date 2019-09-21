Hibs v Hearts: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Hearts manager Craig Levein faces what could be a career-defining match against local rivals Hibs as the boss faces the heat following a rocky start to the season.

Levein’s men sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership without a league win all season.

Hearts travel to Easter Road on Sunday desperate for three points – but their fierce rivals will want to impose more misery on Levein.

Hibs aren’t exactly excelling themselves and are without a league win since the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hibs v Hearts game on TV and online.

What time is the Hibs v Hearts game?

Hibs v Hearts will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 22nd September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Hibs v Hearts

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 2:30pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It would be easy to say Hearts are here for the taking on Sunday and, yes, they are in crisis mode right now.

Levein has been given a vote of confidence, which usually means a sacking is around the corner unless results dramatically improve.

But Hibs’ fortunes are not exactly shining either. They are ninth in the Premiership and have lost two games on the bounce – to Motherwell and Kilmarnock – without even scoring.

Yes, form supposedly goes out of the window in derbies. But when neither side has any form to boast of, it comes down to the mettle of the players.

These games are notoriously close affairs and neither side has scored more than two goals in any of the last nine Edinburgh derbies.

Both may well settle for a point.

Prediction: Hibs 1-1 Hearts