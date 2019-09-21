Australia v Fiji: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Australia begin their 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign with a Pool D clash against fellow Oceanic side Fiji.

The Wallabies head into the tournament as relative outsiders following an alarmingly inconsistent pair of games against New Zealand in August.

Australia posted an impressive 47-26 victory in Perth, before the All Blacks romped to a 36-0 win in Auckland one week later.

Fiji find themselves in a tough group of five including Australia and Wales.

They have failed to escapes the pools in the last two World Cup tournaments, but look to be armed with plenty of attacking flair and will be a fun team to watch in Japan, regardless of whether they succeed with their play-off goal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Australia v Fiji game on TV and online.

What time is Australia v Fiji?

Australia v Fiji will kick off at 5:45am on Saturday 21st September 2019.

Where is Australia v Fiji?

The game will take place at Sapporo Dome, Sapporo City. Capacity: 41,410

How to watch and live stream Australia v Fiji

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool D – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Australia v Fiji

Saturday 21st September

Wales v Georgia

Monday 23rd September

Fiji v Uruguay

Wednesday 25th September

Georgia v Uruguay

Sunday 29th September

Australia v Wales

Sunday 29th September

Georgia v Fiji

Thursday 3rd October

Australia v Uruguay

Saturday 5th October

Wales v Fiji

Wednesday 9th October

Australia v Georgia

Friday 11th October

Wales v Uruguay

Sunday 13th October