West Ham v Man Utd: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester United head to the capital in search of their first back-to-back victories since the beginning of March when they take on West Ham.

The Red Devils beat Crystal Palace and Southampton in the week leading up to their momentous 3-1 Champions League triumph over PSG but have failed to put two wins together since then.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be delighted with his team’s defensive sturdiness against Leicester in a 1-0 win last weekend as Harry Maguire delivered a painful message to his former team as to what they let go.

West Ham also put in a strong defensive shift away at Aston Villa in a goalless draw on Monday night.

Manuel Pellegrini will hope his attacking forces can click into gear to get the best from both ends of the pitch, though Sebastien Haller has impressed since arriving in the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Ham v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is the West Ham v Man Utd game?

West Ham v Man Utd will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 22nd September 2019.

How to watch and live stream West Ham v Man Utd

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 1:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch West Ham v Man Utd in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side is particularly predictable, though West Ham’s only defeat this season was an opening day walloping from Manchester City.

Both teams will enter the game with high hopes of leaving with all the points, but now Solskjaer has tasted a solid win-to-nil, he’ll be keen for another on the road.

Maguire and Lindelof have performed admirably at the back so far, and if West Ham’s talented-if-patchy attacking midfielders fail to click on Sunday, United could finally notch up six points out of six.

Prediction: West Ham 0-1 Man Utd